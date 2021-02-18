Popular Hudson Valley Coffee Spot Opens New Location, Free Coffee

A Hudson Valley-based coffee company is opening up its second location tomorrow and giving you free drinks.

In November, Hudson Valley Post reported Ready Coffee was building a second location in the region.

The second Ready Coffee location is located on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh, next to McDonald's. The company was also hiring.

Ready Coffee opened up their first location in February of 2019 on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, in the Kohls parking lot.

The coffee shop roasts all of its own beans in the Hudson Valley, in small batches, according to the company's website.

"It's always fresh and never gets that dirty, bitter aftertaste. You can peek inside our store to watch your drink being made right when you order it," Ready Coffee writes on its website.

On Monday, the Dutchess County location celebrated its second anniversary. On Friday, the Newburgh location will open free drinks for all who stop in.

Anyone who stops by the Newburgh location between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday can get a free coffee, tea, energy drink, shake or smoothie. The limit is one free drink per customer.

