4th of July is already right around the corner. Looking for a fun way to spend it? We can hook you up! Below is a map of all of the places you'll be able to find firework shows across the Hudson Valley before, during, and after the 4th of July. Lots of these firework shows are following fun events with live music, food trucks, and more, so there's something for everyone here.

Know of a show that you don't see listed? Submit it to us below and we'll add it to our map!

*An asterisk indicates a 4th of July event or festival that does not include fireworks.

Before the 4th

Accord

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 5:00 PM

Address: 299 Whitfield Road, Accord

Admission Price: $12 Adults, $3 Kids 11 & Under

Details: Fireworks will follow an all divisions race, rain date for this event is July 17.

Brewster

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Address: Decicco's Family Market - 50 Independent Way, Brewster, NY 10509

Admission Price: Watch for free from the Decicco's

East Fishkill

Date: Friday, July 1

Time: 7:00 PM

Address: Hopewell Recreational Park - 392 NY-376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533

Admission Price: Free

Details: The night kicks off with a performance from Adam & The Newhearts with a lineup of 50's and 60's rock classics. The fireworks display will begin at 9:15 PM.

Garrison

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 6:00 PM

Address: Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D

Admission Price: $55 Adults, $32 Children 18-4, Free Children under 4

Details: Your ticket includes a concert from the Greater Newburgh Symphony. Fireworks will begin at 9:00 following the concert. Guests are encouraged to bring picnics and lawn chairs.

Germantown

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 9:30 PM

Address: 50 Palatine Park Road, Germantown, NY

Admission Price: $15 per car if parking or $5 per person for walk-ins. Free for kids under 5.

Details: A rain date is set for Sunday, July 3rd. Gates to the celebration open at 4 PM. There will be food, music, beer, and vendors prior to the fireworks show.

Greenwood Lake

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Address: 7 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925-2102

Admission Price: Free

Details: This event includes live music, 5 food trucks, 10 vendors, and a firework display.

Maybrook

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Address: Frederick Meyers Veteran's Memorial Park

Admission Price: Free

Details: This is a kickoff to the 4th of July event with music, food, and fireworks.

Union Vale

Date: Friday, June 24

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Address: 249 Duncan Road, Lagrangeville, NY, 12540

Admission Price: Free

Details: This community night encourages tailgating at town hall. There will be food trucks and fireworks.

Warwick

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Address: Veterans Memorial Park

Admission Price: $25 Wristband

Details: Fireworks will end the Warwick Fire Department Annual Fireman's Carnival. The wristband will allow you to ride carnival rides. This is a cash-only evening.

West Point*

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Address: West Point Trophy Point Amphitheater, 117-119 Washington Rd, West Point, NY 10996

Admission Price: Free

Details: West Point's Independence Day Celebration is a part of their "Music Under the Stars" summer concert series featuring active-duty soldiers of the West Point Band.

On the 4th

Cornwall

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: After Dark

Address: Cornwall Town Hall

Admission Price: Free

Details: Cornwall has a plethora of 4th of July festivities aside from fireworks. Live music, a craft fair, and a parade are all a part of the celebration.

Ellenville

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Fireworks at 9:30 PM

Address: Village of Ellenville

Admission Price: Free

Details: The event consists of the annual 4th of July parade in the afternoon with fireworks from the Resnick airport later in the evening.

Tarrytown

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 7:00 PM

Address: Pierson Park Depot Plaza

Admission Price: Free

Details: Kick Start Charlie will be performing prior to the firework display. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Poughkeepsie - Walkway Over the Hudson

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Address: Walkway Over the Hudson

Admission Price: $20 General Admission, $15 Seniors, Veterans, and Walkway Members, FREE for children under 10

Details: The event can be accessed from either side of the Walkway Over the Hudson

Saugerties*

Date: Monday, July 4

Time: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Address: 27 Market Street, Saugerties, NY

Admission Price: Free

Details: Following the Saugerties 4th of July Parade at noon, the town will have live music, farm stands, vendors, and raffles.

After the 4th

Montgomery

Date: Friday, July 29th

Time: Dusk

Address: Thomas Bull Memorial Park

Admission Price: Free

Details: The Orange County Freedom Fest is a family-friendly event geared towards paying tribute to our country's veterans. There will be live music, food trucks, and vendors starting at 4:00 PM.

Poughquag

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Address: Barton Orchards, 63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY 12570

Admission Price: $40 Ages 13+, $10 Ages 4 - 12

Details: For the 2nd Annual "Pride in July" events, Barton Orchards will have a drag show, hay rides, vendors, face painting, food, beer, fireworks, and more!

