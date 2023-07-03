Weather Effecting Some Events in the Hudson Valley New York

The weather we have had in the area has been hot and sticky, to say the least, and it appears we are going to have a few more days of unsettled skies. Last week's Canadian Fire Smoke and our own humid New York July weather have been cooking up some pretty unpleasant conditions.

The forecast for the next 48 hours could have an effect on some of the things you have planned to celebrate the 4th of July Holiday. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) today along with tomorrow we can expect the possibility of a strong storm or two to roll through during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Weather May Affect 4th of July Plans in the Hudson Valley, New York

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today in the afternoon and into the evening hours. There is the potential for these storms to contain heavy rain and strong winds. Scatter showers and thunderstorms are also possible on the 4th of July. You can even expect some patch fog to affect visibility early on the fourth. The weather is expected to clear by Wednesday.

Saugerties Food Truck Festival Canceled for July 3rd in Saugerties NY

The unsettled weather is causing some communities to cancel and possibly re-schedule some of the plans they have over the next two days. The Saugerties Food Truck Festival announced this morning that their food truck festival scheduled for tonight (Monday, July 3rd) is being canceled due to rain. They do expect to re-schedule but that new date has not been determined yet.

List of July 4th Fireworks in the Hudson Valley, NY

Check out a complete list of 4th of July events happening throughout the Hudson Valley. Most will go on as scheduled. Be sure to dress for the weather. If you are unsure if an event is canceled call ahead or follow the event on social Media.

