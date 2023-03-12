For those of you who enjoy running the Hudson Valley offers many opportunities. We have a vast area covered in all types of trails, terrains, and pathways that local charities can access to create a fun and rewarding challenge.

With Spring right around the corner, various organizations will be announcing their annual runs. The Mohonk Preserve is one of those groups. Each year they offer novice to experienced runners, walkers, and bikers a chance to participate in events at the preserve which they can enjoy while also helping the preserve raise need support.

Fundraisers for the Mohonk Preserve Near New Paltz, New York

This week two of the annual events at the Mohonk Preserves were announced. If you follow the Mohonk Preserve on Facebook you might already know about the Rock the Ridge event and also Rock and Snow Bridge to Bridge event. Both of these races are scheduled for this Spring and will be exciting for all skill levels.

First up on the calendar is the Rock and Snow Bridge 2 Bridge 5-mile Run. It will happen on Saturday, April 15th, 2023. This 5-mile run will benefit the preserve whose mission is to protect the Shawangunk Mountains. The course for this race offers a rare chance to race on what some say are the most extraordinary trails in the United States, gently rolling gravel carriage roads.

Rock and Snow Bridge 2 Bridge Race in Nw Paltz, New York

Space for the Rock and Snow Bridge 2 Bridge is limited so don't wait to register. For registration and race information follow this link The race is set at the Mohonk Preserve’s Spring Farm Trailhead on Upper 27 Knolls Road (off Mohonk Road) in High Falls, NY.

Rock the Ridge for 2023 at the Mohonk Preserve

The next exciting event is a bit more of a challenge and isn't for the faint of heart. Rock the Ridge is in its tenth year. It is a major fundraiser for the Mohonk Preserve each year. Like the Rock and Snow 5-mile run to help the preserve with its mission to support the 8000 acres of land made up of mountains, forest, fields, streams, and more that are the Mohonk Preserve.

This exciting 50-mile course is for hikers and runners alike and will happen on May 6th, 2023. It leaves from the Testimonial Gatehouse Trail Head. The goal is to finish the whole track as an individual or a multi-person relay team in under 18 hours. Learn more about Rock The Ridge and register by tapping here.

