4 Not-Irish Events This Weekend In The Hudson Valley
Of course, everyone has St. Paddy's day on their mind this weekend but what if I told you that there were other things happening this weekend that had nothing to do with corned beef, cabbage, or even beer? Well actually they might have beer but it would be green.
I went looking for things you could do this weekend even on Friday St. Paddy's day that have nothing to do with being Irish and I was surprised by what I found. If you are looking to get out with friends this weekend and you want to say "No" to anything Irish themed I have a few ideas for you.
Things to Do in the Hudson Valley on St. Padddy's Day Weekend That Aren't Irish
Friday, March 17th from 6 PM to 11:55 PM - the 5th Annual Ostara Oddities & Curiosities Night Market. This annual event will be held at Locust Grove 2683 South Road (Route 9) Poughkeepsie, New York. Featuring DJ Morgana this is an evening filled with fun and unusual shopping. Tickets are $5 if bought in advance online (recommended) or $7 at the door.
Spring Night Market Returns to Hudson Valley, New York
Welcome Spring with Moon, Serpent, and Bone Oddities and Curiosities Night Market being held at the historic landmark Locust Grove Estate Discover hidden dark treasures made by unique crafters, magick makers, skilled artists, and taxidermists. There are psychics at this event too. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase but No alcohol is sold at this event.
SEE Also: Summer 2023 Country Concerts in New York and Connecticut
Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturday, March 18th Starting at 6 PM - It is the Hoedown in Po-town at Revel 32. Revel 32 is located in Poughkeepsie at 32 Cannon Street. This exciting night of country music kicks off with line dancing followed by live performances from Hudson Valley Bluegrass Express at 6:30 PM, Tracy Delucia at 7:30 PM, The Stephen Alexander Band at 9:00 PM, and Whiskey Crossing at 10:30 PM. There will also be a mechanical bull riding competition with prizes.