Annual Book Sale Schedule This Month in Gardiner New York

I am sure I have mentioned this before but I always feel whenever I am talking about books I need to say it as a disclaimer. I own a lot of books but I am not a big reader. I am not sure why I have so many books but I can tell you something about each and every one of them made me purchase it.

Books for me are a comfort. I enjoy looking through books that have lots of pictures be it illustrations or photos. Yes, I have more "Coffee Table" books than should legally be allowed. Coffee Tale book to me is just slang for a grown-up picture book.

Book Sale in June in Ulster County, New York

I have known to buy a Tourism type photo book during some of my trips. My perfect trip sovereign is a local author and photographer teaming up on a book full of the history of the place I spent my vacation. Every time I open the pages it takes me back to my visit.

Plastic shopping basket with books isolated on white monticelllo loading...

Not all of my books are vacation related some are ones I swear I will read, some are ones I started reading 4 and 5 times, and others are books I use to reference things I enjoy doing or making. I have a ridiculous number of cookbooks because sometimes I like to try a new recipe.

My book habit is one reason I seek out opportunities to buy books that are at a good price and if you can throw in that it benefits a good cause it is a win-win, That is why I keep my eyes peeled for annual book sales like the one come up later this month in Gardiner.

Gardiner Library Annual Book Sale Set for June 24 and 25 in Gardiner New York

You can believe the deals you can get on books plus you are helping out a community organization at the same time. The Gardiner Library Annual Used Book Sale will be Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM and Sunday 10 AM to 2 PM June 24th and 25th. They are offering some extra incentives too plus they have more than just books. They have movies, audiobooks, and music.

The Gardiner Library is at 133 Farmers Turnpike in Gardiner New York. The Book Sale is also an opportunity to bring non-perishable food items to support the Helping Hands of Gardiner Food Pantry. You can choose a free book if you donate items. The Gardiner Library is known for its continued support of the community they regularly hold Repair Cafes, Board Game Events, and more.

Get our free mobile app

A List of Locally Owned Hudson Valley Book Stores