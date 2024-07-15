New Paltz Sees More Changes as New Business Replaces Mediterranean Restaurant

New Paltz has been rapidly evolving this year. There have been over 12 major business changes in the New Paltz area alone.

From restaurants like Schatzi's and A Tavola closing to new businesses like the first legal marijuana dispensary opening, the town has seen a lot of changes in the last 7 months.

It doesn't look like these changes are slowing down any time soon either. With multiple vacant buildings along Main Street, new businesses are bound to make their mark in the community.

Zaytune Closes in New Paltz

Zaytune Mediterranean Cafe is one of the latest businesses to shudder its doors in New Paltz. The eatery served Mediterranean classics ranging from Falafel and Tabouli Salad to Gyro Platters and Shawarma Wraps.

In the time that Zaytune was operating, positive reviews were often circulated about the food and service.

"That is the best pita bread I ever had, seriously...The moussaka dip is to die for." Cyndi B. shared in the New Paltz Community Facebook Group back in 2021.

Another post in the group from 2022 shared, "It's unanimous over here at Barner Books -- New Paltz, NY : Lunch from Zaytune was an excellent choice!"

Before Zaytune, locals will remember Moon Light Cafe, which once operated out of 53 Main Street.

Despite positive reviews, a new restaurant has taken over the former Zaytune spot.

New Restaurant Replaces Zaytune in New Paltz

Agave Restaurant is New Paltz's newest eatery at 53 Main Street. According to their Instagram page, Agave is " a modern twist on Mexican cuisine."

Upon first seeing the sign of the new restaurant, many in the New Paltz group noted the already large number of Mexican cuisine restaurants in the area. However, Agave shared on their Facebook page that their cuisine is a Mexican & Asian fusion.

Menu items at Agave range from Empanadas, Tamales, and Carne Asada Bowls to Carnitas Tacos, Camarones Garlic Shrimp Bowls, and even Ramen.

The eatery has also already begun sharing photos of signature drinks like their Dame Paleta Margarita.

