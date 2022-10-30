It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving

Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.

This year they celebrated the 25th year of the festival and today they broke some very big news. Both the Rosendale International Pickle Festival and the Ulster County Fair shared that the Festival will have a new home in 2023.

Rosendale International Pickle Festival Change Location in 2023

Today the announcement was made that the festival will be moving to the Ulster County Fairgrounds. The reason given in the announcement was that the festival has outgrown its annual Pavillion. As with all breaking news, there are still more details to come but it seems that everyone on social media is pleased with the decision.

This is one festival that has grown in popularity over the year. You might not think you could build a big event around a little pickle but it is actually a big Dill! Yeah, I went there, but seriously pickles and all things pickled are popular.

Where to find Hudson Valley Pickles

I refer to pickles as free food. They are good for you and if you don't do too many crazy things to them they can be low in calories. I am a sucker for a good fried pickle with a sriracha dipping sauce. Probably not a low-calorie pickle dish but it's one of my favorites.

So as details about the 2023 festival unfold we will be sure to bring you updates. It is not clear if they will need to change the date, currently, it is a mid-October event. One thing is for sure with the festival being at the fairgrounds there is a lot more room for more pickles.

Need a pickle fix before next year's festival?

