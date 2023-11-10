Hopefully, you didn't miss the Rosendale International Pickle Festival that was actually held in New Paltz last month. It got a new home this year, the Ulster County Fairgrounds on Libertyville Road. Some might think you should throw a pickle festival in warmer weather but actually, the fall is the popular pickling time.

National Pickle Day happens to be November 14 every year so a pickle festival in October is actually quite timely. I have never been much of a pickling person myself. I like to leave it up to the professionals.

Popular Pickles Makers in the Hudson Valley, New York

I did however try making my own pickles this year but it was a bit of a cheater recipe. I made what some call refrigerator pickles. They don't have a long shelf life but they do taste pretty good.

The reasoning behind my attempt was to make saltless pickles for my husband. Let's just say, again I will leave it up to the professional. And speaking of professionals Brothers Barbecue in New Windsor makes a refreshing Tipsy Pickle that's a recipe I might get right at home but I don't think they don't give it out.

We do have many pickling companies that make delicious local pickles. I have been known to stop into Frank's Fresh Catering Co., in New Paltz to pick up a gift or two for hostess baskets.

I also enjoy grabbing a jar of the sweet Kosher Dill pickles they sell at Wallkill View Farm Market they go great on fried chicken sandwiches that have been dressed with a pimento cheese from Trader Joe's.

Another popular pickle brand that can be found all over the Hudson Valley from grocery stores to farmers markets is Corey's Pickles. They call Montgomery, New York their home but they take their pickles out everywhere. Corey's is just not pickles. This week they introduced a new product that I think is going to be a hit for Thanksgiving.

Corey's Pickles now makes Sweet Potato Pecan Butter. They say it is perfect for toast, English muffins, apple slices, and homemade bread. Move over avocado and almond butter it looks like you may have some new competition.

So get pickling if you haven't already. Or be like me, make a stop at a few different pickle places in the Hudosn Valley and pick up some pickle items from the professional.

Hudson Valley Places for Pickles

Hudson Valley Pickle Places The Rosendale International Pickle Festival announced that they have outgrown their home in Rosendale and beginning in 2023 they will be holding the Festival at the Ulster County Fair Grounds in New Paltz, New York. We wanted to share some of the Hudson Valley's Dill-icious pickle places you can enjoy all year round.

