Outdoor endurance enthusiasts got good news today from the Mohonk Preserve. The Save the Date and registration have gone out for the 2023 Rock The Ridge 50 Mile Relay.

The Mohonk Preserve took to social media today to let people know that Rock The Ridge is ready for 2023. The date for this 50-mile relay which can span up to 18 hours is May 6th, 2023. The Mohonk Preserve took to its Facebook page to make the announcement and to get people excited for the 10th running of the course.

What is the Mohonk Preserve Rock the Ridge?

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, Ulster, Hudson Valley Stephen Harris/Townsquare Media Hudson Valley loading...

Rock the Ridge is one of the many ways the Mohonk Preserve raises money throughout the year. This particular event may be one of the most intriguing. It is by no way shape or form easy but the challenge is fun. Teams comprised of 1, 2, 3, or 4 relay partners set out to run or hike the 50-mile course over 18 hours.

The fee to register is actually the fundraising part for the Preserve. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $325 to run the race. People are encouraged to get sponsors and are welcome to raise as much money as they can. The funds raised will help Mohonk in the mission of protecting The Shawangunk Mountains. Most people don't realize that Mohonk is the largest member and visitor-supported nature preserve in the state of New York.

It is time to get the team together, get registered, and get in shape for May 6th, 2023. Everything you want to know about the relay can be found at the Mohnk Preserves website you can also link up here. Even if you aren't a runner or hiker you can still enjoy the event by being a volunteer.

