A Favorite Hudson Valley Fireworks Show Returns After 2 Years Off

After being postponed for two years, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite firework displays is back.

Thanks to the global pandemic, many communities haven't been able to celebrate Independence Day like they did a few years ago. Mass gatherings like parades and fireworks displays have been canceled since 2020, disappointing families who looked forward to the tradition of observing the Fourth of July with their community.

Thankfully, it looks like many of those time-honored traditions have returned, including one of Ulster County's biggest fireworks displays.

Fireworks Oleksii Sagitov loading...

There have already been Fireworks celebrations announced for communities in and around the Hudson Valley, including the City of Poughkeepsie, East Fishkill, Brewster, Greenwood Lake, Maybrook, Warwick, Ellenville and other towns. A full list of dates and locations can be found on our website. And now, it looks like we can add Kingston to the list.

Mayor Steve Noble announced that fireworks would be returning to the City of Kingston on July 4. The celebration will take place near the Hudson River Maritime Museum on Rondout Creek. Fireworks will be set off from a barge in the creek after 9pm. The City of Kingston thanked Ole Savannah Southern Table & Bar and O'Connor & Partners for sponsoring the fireworks display.

Google Google loading...

Area residents have been expressing their delight on a Facebook post from the city announcing the return of the Fireworks. Responses from followers say the announcement is "good news" and say it's "exciting" that the celebration will happen once again in Kingston.

5 Places to See Free Concerts in the Hudson Valley Free Hudson Valley Summer Concerts