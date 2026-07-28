The New Numbers On New York Gun Violence Are Stunning

More than two dozen police departments across the state are reporting a nearly 20-percent drop in gun-related violence.

It's part of New York's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, which includes Kingston, Mount Vernon, Hempstead, Rochester, Middletown, and Newburgh.

Gun Violence Plummets Across New York, Including In The Hudson Valley

Paul Morigi, Getty Images Paul Morigi, Getty Images

Gun violence is down sharply across New York State, and several Hudson Valley communities are among the cities leading the way.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that shooting incidents with injury dropped 19 percent during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, in communities participating in the state's Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative, known as GIVE.

Shooting deaths fell even more dramatically, dropping 48 percent, from 50 deaths down to 26.

Shootings Down Across Hudson Valley

Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images Daniel Berehulak, Getty Images

Seventeen police departments reported zero firearm-related murders during the first six months of 2026. That list includes several communities right here in the Hudson Valley and surrounding region: Kingston, Middletown, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Spring Valley, and Yonkers.

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Shooting incidents with injury fell from 244 in the first half of 2025 to 197 during the same period this year. The number of shooting victims dropped 20 percent, from 279 down to 223.

“These statistics are more than just numbers. They are the lives that weren’t cut short, a loved one who didn't receive a devastating phone call, and a community that was spared another act of violence,” Governor Hochul stated. “That's why we've made record investments in both enforcement and prevention — because New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods.

Long-Term Success

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Comparing the first half of 2026 to the first half of 2021, shooting incidents with injury have plummeted 66 percent, dropping from 583 incidents to 197.

Last year, shooting incidents with injury reached the lowest number ever recorded since the state began tracking the data 20 years ago.

These results show what's possible when we stay committed to making our communities safer, and we won't let up until every New Yorker feels safe where they live," Hochul added.

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Overall crime is also declining. The 28 GIVE police departments collectively reported a 6 percent drop in index crime during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year. The 17,105 index crimes reported from January through March were the fewest recorded during any first quarter going back to 2017.

Violent crimes dropped 25 percent during that same first quarter, and property crimes fell 17 percent.

Facebook Gun Policy In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

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