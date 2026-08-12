Hudson Valley Bar Turns Chaotic As Cops Respond Twice, Arrest 7

Seven people were arrested at a popular bar in the Hudson Valley, and a woman was hit by a car by an alleged drunk driver.

On Sunday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to La Cantina Loca Restaurant/Bar in the Town of Southeast for a reported large fight involving the alleged assault of an employee.

Several Fights Break Out at Putnam County, New York Bar

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Following an investigation, police made two arrests:

Erik Felipe Romero, 29, of Carmel, NY – Assault in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Elsa Pic Sisimit, 37, of Carmel, NY – Assault in the Third Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

Customers say the bar serves "great cocktails." It has a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Google.

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Police Respond To Southeast, New York Bar A Second Time

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A few hours later, on Monday around 3:40 a.m., deputies were again sent to the Putnam County bar for a "fight in progress" in the parking lot.

As a result of the investigation, the following arrests were made:

Alberto Velasquez Perez, 26, of Brewster, NY – Disorderly Conduct.

Elebis Bone Rangel, 42, of Danbury, CT – Disorderly Conduct.

Washington Banchon Alvarado, 23, of Danbury, CT – Disorderly Conduct.

Jonathan Godoy Morocho, 33, of Nelsonville, NY – Disorderly Conduct.

Police didn't release details about either incident or report if there were any injuries.

Customer Hits Woman With Car

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While at the scene, deputies were alerted that a customer leaving the bar backed his car into a woman who was walking through the parking lot. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver, identified as a 32-year-old man from Pawling, New York, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

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