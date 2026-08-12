Retired NYPD Lieutenant Faces Charges In Hudson Valley Dog’s Death
A crowd of angry residents gathered outside a Hudson Valley courtroom demanding justice after a retired police officer allegedly shot and killed a beloved local dog.
James J. Molloy is a 61-year-old retired New York City Police Department (NYPD) lieutenant who was recently arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty and reckless endangerment following the fatal shooting of a dog in Yorktown Heights, New York.
Dog Shooting Case Draws Crowd In Yorktown
Molloy faced a hostile crowd outside Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday following charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment.
The incident happened on August 5 and continues to spark widespread outrage and community protests.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Police say a 12-year-old shepherd-husky mix named Luke broke off his leash along busy Route 118 in Yorktown Heights.
Luke belonged to Matt Steele, a well-known local resident who's currently homeless. Residents would often bring Matt and Luke food. One resident said that happened "every day."
Steele told CBS that after Luke got off his lease, Luke and Molloy's dog started "scuffling."
Before Steele could get to his dog, he says that Molloy pulled out a gun and shot Luke, killing him.
Molloy is legally allowed to carry a firearm because he's a retired NYPD officer. He severed 24 years with the NYPD, retiring as a lieutenant in 2015.
Molloy is known for doing volunteer work The Good Dog Foundation, an organization providing animal-assisted therapy.
Following his arrest, Molloy was released on his own recognizance due to New York bail guidelines, and a temporary order of protection was issued on Steele's behalf.
30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh
Below are the top 10 most popular dog breeds
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
[carbongallery id="6841a351c746e122fd83ff8b" layout="list" title="Where Dogs Attack USPS Workers The Most In New York State"