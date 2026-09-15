Machete Brawl At Metro North Train Station In The Hudson Valley

A violent clash between two groups armed with machetes, knives, and razor blades turned a Metro-North garage in the Hudson Valley into a bloody crime scene.

A torn shirt, a fire, and a social media video allegedly helped turn a Hudson Valley dispute into a violent machete brawl. Five were arrested. Two people were seriously injured.

Machete Brawl Inside A Hudson Valley Train Station Sends Two People To The Hospital

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The fight broke out on the second floor of the Metro-North Port Chester Station parking garage around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. But police learned the feud that sparked it started hours earlier.

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Around 5 p.m., the two groups, totaling between nine and ten men, including at least one juvenile, got into a confrontation on Westchester Avenue in downtown Port Chester.

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During that initial dispute, someone's shirt was torn.

That torn shirt was brought to the train station parking garage and set on fire. A video of the burning shirt was posted to social media, and investigators believe that video is what pushed the situation into a full-blown violent attack hours later.

When MTA Police responded to the garage just after 10:30 p.m., they found two victims with severe head and facial lacerations. Both were transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Officers followed a blood trail from the garage to a nearby restaurant, where they caught up with the alleged fleeing suspects and recovered six blades and a lighter.

5 People Arrested

Photo by Mirvuqar Abdulov on Unsplash black handle knife on green grass field during daytime

Five people have been charged in connection with the attack. Kleyster Gonzalez, 20, of Port Chester, faces the most serious charges, including felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Four others, Hector Durasno-Escandon, 18, Jorge Osoy Lopez, 18, Wilmer Ledesma, 22, and an unnamed 17-year-old, were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Two additional juveniles were questioned and released without charges. MTA Police say they have not yet determined whether gang involvement played a role in the clash.

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