Newburgh School District Responds After Custodian Placed On Leave

The Newburgh school district is responding to a custodian who was reportedly placed on leave just one day after publicly criticizing staffing conditions.

Here's what happened and what the district told us.

Newburgh School District Responds After Custodian Was Placed On Leave Following Board Meeting Testimony

Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District is pushing back on claims made by a Newburgh Free Academy custodian who was reportedly placed on administrative leave just one day after standing up at a school board meeting and publicly describing what he called dangerous understaffing conditions at the school.

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Curtis Burnett, an Army veteran and custodian at NFA Main Campus, took the podium at last week's Board of Education meeting and told board members that the building has gone from nine to eleven custodians down to just three, with a fourth splitting time between NFA Main and a second building.

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"The building is disgusting," Burnett told the board. "I have pictures on top of pictures on top of pictures. We need help."

He said the situation has become so bad that security guards have stepped in to help with custodial duties, including cleaning cafeteria tables, mopping up spills, and moving equipment from supply closets.

He also disclosed that he regularly arrives at work at noon, three hours before his paid shift begins at 3 p.m., and works without compensation to keep the building from falling further behind.

He said overtime has been cut and asked the board directly, "How many people work for free here?"

Reportedly Placed On Leave

Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook

The day after his remarks, Burnett was reportedly placed on administrative leave and stripped of his duties.

The person who shared video of his board appearance called it blatant retaliation, consistent with a pattern of the district silencing employees who speak out.

Newburgh Enlarged City School District Responds

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District responded to Hudson Valley Post's request for comment with a written statement from the district, and it disputes several of Burnett's central claims.

"The referenced statements made during Tuesday evening's Board of Education meeting do not provide a complete or accurate picture of the circumstances," the statement reads. "We currently have 14 employees on our custodial staff at NFA Main Campus."

The district says staffing levels are determined by a number of factors including building size, student and staff populations, operational needs, and the scope of work required to maintain a safe and clean environment, and that it reviews staffing matters regularly.

On the question of Burnett working hours without pay, the district was direct.

"Employees are expected to accurately report all time worked, and the district does not authorize employees to work without compensation, based on their contract."

The district did not address Burnett's claims that security guards have been helping with custodial duties.

The district declined to confirm or deny if Burnett was placed on administrative leave.

"Because personnel matters are confidential, the district cannot comment on or confirm the employment status or circumstances involving any individual employee, including any personnel action that may have been taken," the district told us.

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