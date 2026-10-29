Pizzeria Voted Best In The Hudson Valley Giving Away Free Pizza For 1 Year
One of the most decorated pizzerias in the Hudson Valley is giving away free pizza for a year.
If you're a fan of Hudson & Packard in Poughkeepsie, here's your chance to eat there for free every week for an entire year.
A Poughkeepsie Pizzeria Is Giving Away Free Pizza Every Week For A Year
The award-winning Poughkeepsie pizzeria is running a giveaway where one lucky winner will receive one free pizza per week for 52 straight weeks, running from November 1st, 2026 through October 24th, 2027.
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For those who haven't been to Hudson and Packard yet, here's why this offer is going viral among Hudson Valley fodies.
The shop has been voted Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley four times.
Owner Charlie Webb, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, opened the shop at 23 Academy Street in downtown Poughkeepsie in October 2020. It specializes in Detroit-style pizza, which means thick, rectangular, deep-dish pies with an airy crust and those iconic caramelized cheesy edges that get crispy against the pan.
In late September, Dave Portnoy stopped by for a One Bite review and gave them a 7.9 score, calling the crust surprisingly light and airy for a deep-dish style.
He also said it was so good he might never need to give another Detroit-style spot an 8 or higher.
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, one of the most competitive pizza competitions in the world, Hudson and Packard took second place globally in 2022 and third nationally in 2023.
Here's How To Enter
Entering is free and takes about 30 seconds. Follow Hudson & Packard on Instagram at @hudsonandpackard, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments.
Each tag counts as an additional entry, and sharing the post to your story gets you one more. The deadline to enter is Saturday, October 31st at 7 p.m.
The winner must physically be at Hudson and Packard in Poughkeepsie each week to redeem each your weekly pizza. Miss a week, and that pizza is gone, there's no rolling it over to the next week.
So if you win, mark your calendar.
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Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice