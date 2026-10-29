Pizzeria Voted Best In The Hudson Valley Giving Away Free Pizza For 1 Year

One of the most decorated pizzerias in the Hudson Valley is giving away free pizza for a year.

If you're a fan of Hudson & Packard in Poughkeepsie, here's your chance to eat there for free every week for an entire year.

A Poughkeepsie Pizzeria Is Giving Away Free Pizza Every Week For A Year

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Hudson & Packard / Sabrina Eberhard Edit Hudson & Packard / Sabrina Eberhard

The award-winning Poughkeepsie pizzeria is running a giveaway where one lucky winner will receive one free pizza per week for 52 straight weeks, running from November 1st, 2026 through October 24th, 2027.

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For those who haven't been to Hudson and Packard yet, here's why this offer is going viral among Hudson Valley fodies.

The shop has been voted Best Pizza in the Hudson Valley four times.

Hudson & Packard / Sabrina Eberhard Hudson & Packard

Owner Charlie Webb, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, opened the shop at 23 Academy Street in downtown Poughkeepsie in October 2020. It specializes in Detroit-style pizza, which means thick, rectangular, deep-dish pies with an airy crust and those iconic caramelized cheesy edges that get crispy against the pan.

In late September, Dave Portnoy stopped by for a One Bite review and gave them a 7.9 score, calling the crust surprisingly light and airy for a deep-dish style.

via google maps/Barstool, via Instagram via google maps/Barstool, via Instagram

He also said it was so good he might never need to give another Detroit-style spot an 8 or higher.

At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, one of the most competitive pizza competitions in the world, Hudson and Packard took second place globally in 2022 and third nationally in 2023.

Here's How To Enter

Entering is free and takes about 30 seconds. Follow Hudson & Packard on Instagram at @hudsonandpackard, like the giveaway post, and tag a friend in the comments.

Each tag counts as an additional entry, and sharing the post to your story gets you one more. The deadline to enter is Saturday, October 31st at 7 p.m.

The winner must physically be at Hudson and Packard in Poughkeepsie each week to redeem each your weekly pizza. Miss a week, and that pizza is gone, there's no rolling it over to the next week.

So if you win, mark your calendar.

25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias Pizza is so many people's comfort food, especially New Yorkers.' We are lucky to have such a rich, diverse pizzeria selection here in the Hudson Valley, supported by both traditional and more trendy options. Each spot tells its own story, with its own menu full of local favorites and bestsellers. Below are 25 of the best choices when it comes to a quality, cheesy slice in the Hudson Valley area. Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice