Hudson Valley Police Seek Help After Halloween Night Shooting

Police are asking for help as they investigate a scary incident in the Hudson Valley that happened on Halloween night.

Not much information is known at this point, but here's what we know so far.

Police Search For Answers After Halloween Gun Incident In Mahopac

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The Carmel Police Department is asking for information regarding a Halloween night incident.

Cops say a suspect fired an apparent airsoft gun at other people in the Lake Casee neighborhood of Mahopac.

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Police: Airsoft Gun Fired At People In Mahopac Neighborhood

Annabelle Chih, Getty Images Annabelle Chih, Getty Images

According to police, an individual fired what appeared to be an airsoft/BB gun at victims.

An airsoft gun is a replica toy weapon designed to fire non-metallic, spherical plastic projectiles, often called BBs.

They are commonly used for recreational sports, military simulation games, and tactical training because they look and operate like real firearms but are designed to be non-lethal. They shoot 6mm or 8mm plastic pellets instead of metal BBs or lead bullets.

Police Seek Witnesses

The Carmel Police Department is working with Putnam County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers to investigate.

Police didn't say why school resource officers are involved by they are often used in cases where the suspect or the victims are believed to be local school-aged children.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Carmel Police at 845-628-1300.

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