How The Hudson Valley Voted In New York’s 2026 Governor Race

Governor Hochul will get to serve another full term as leader of the Empire State.

Democrat Hochul defeated her Republican challenger, Bruce Blakeman, who conceded Tuesday evening after calling Hochul and telling her she'd run a well-run campaign.

Hochul Wins Reelection, But Who Did The Hudson Valley Vote For?

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Hochul first took office in 2021 following the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Below are the unofficial results from every county across the Hudson Valley.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York In 2026

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How The Hudson Valley Voted In 2022

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Hochul won reelection in 2022 against former Long Island congressman and current head of the EPA, Lee Zeldin. Let's compare the 2022 results with this year's election.

Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

Hudson Valley Helps Hochul Secure 2026 Victory

Hochul’s path to victory in 2026 was heavily fortified by strong voter turnout across the Hudson Valley. The Democratic incumbent dominated key population centers throughout the region, sweeping Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, and Columbia counties.

While Blakeman finished with strong margins in Putnam and Greene counties, Hochul’s broad support across the Mid-Hudson Valley proved insurmountable for the challenger.

Local political analysts point to Hochul’s performance in traditionally split suburban communities across Dutchess and Orange counties as a major driving force behind her statewide margin.

With the election officially called, Hochul turns her attention back to state legislative priorities and economic initiatives impacting local municipalities across Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley.