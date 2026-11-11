Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Shooting Victim Twice In The Head

A Hudson Valley man will spend decades behind bars for shooting a man in the head multiple times.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Anthony Parrish's sentence on Tuesday.

Middletown, New York Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder

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The 56-year-old Middletown man was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

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The sentencing comes after a jury convicted Parrish of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, weapon possession, and multiple felony drug possession counts.

The charges stem from a June 6, 2024 incident in the Town of Crawford.

Man Shot Twice In The Head In The Town of Crawford, New York

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Prosecutors say that on that date Parrish went to a victim’s residence around 8 a.m. and shot him twice in the head before fleeing the scene.

Despite his severe injuries, the victim managed to crawl to a main road and flag down a driver to call 911.

"The first responding Town of Crawford Police sergeant had, serendipitously, been at the victim’s property on an unrelated matter the day prior, when Parrish was also at the property on a motorbike. The victim was able to indicate to the officer that the man responsible for the shooting was the man on the motorbike from the day before," the Orange County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Suspect Found At Bus Stop In Middletown With Weapon

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Based on that information, the sergeant reviewed his body-worn camera footage from the day before, identified the plate on the motorbike, and identified Parrish.

A “be on the look out” report was issued, and Parrish was soon spotted by a City of Middletown police officer at a bus stop in Middletown.

Police say he was carrying a duffle bag that contained a loaded firearm, which was later discovered to be the gun used in the shooting, as well as quantities of narcotics.

Parrish’s DNA was located on both the gun and the drug packaging, officials say.

“Despite the defendant’s best efforts to abscond from the jurisdiction before being caught, the hard work of multiple police agencies ensured that this violent offender was located and brought to justice," Orange County DA David Hoovler told Hudson Valley Post. "Thankfully, the victim survived the ordeal and was able to bravely speak at the sentencing. We remain committed to the pursuit of violent crimes and the criminals who perpetrate them.”

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