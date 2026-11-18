New York Named Home Of World’s Best Bagel, Hudson Valley Shop Honored
A bagel shop from New York was named the best bagel maker in the world. An eatery in the Hudson Valley also received high honors.
A Hudson Valley bagel shop just brought home four awards from a major bagel competition.
Kingston, New York Bagel Shop Wins Four Awards
Fantzye Bagels of Kingston won four silver medals at New York BagelFest at Citi Field. Those awards came for Best Sourdough, People's Choice, Best Beyond the Boroughs, and Rising Star.
The top prize went to a 50-year-old Manhattan shop.
Ess-a-Bagel Wins Best Bagel At New York BagelFest
Ess-a-Bagel won Best Bagel and Best New York Style at the sold-out event at Citi Field on Sunday. Ess-a-Bagel opened in 1976 and is still family-run. It also took bronze for Best Bialy.
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Judges at the 2026 New York Bagelfest picked the winners in blind tastings of plain, unsliced bagels, with no schmear to hide behind.
Owner Beverly Wilpon said she was shocked. She said it feels good for one bagel store to keep the tradition the same for 50 years.
BagelFest founder Sam Silverman called it the most competitive New York BagelFest yet, with the slimmest margins of victory.
Beating The Defending Champ
Dallas's Starship Bagel won Best Bagel last year. This time it took silver in both categories, though it did win Best Sandwich for its Chicago-style lox dog. Seattle's Hey Bagel won Best Sourdough.
The seventh annual event had 27 bagel exhibitors and 14 award categories.
Other New York Winners
Black Seed Bagels of Manhattan took bronze for Best New York Style. Utopia Bagels of Whitestone, Queens won Best of the Boroughs and bronze for Best Sandwich. Curley's Bagels of Sunnyside, Queens took bronze for Best of the Boroughs.
Bagizza of Manhattan won Most Creative for its "Off da 7 Train" bagel and silver for Best of the Boroughs. Bagel Joint in Brooklyn won Schmear of the Year for its Nước Chấm Cream Cheese. It also won Best Bialy and silver for Most Creative.
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