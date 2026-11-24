A deadly three-vehicle crash on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley claimed one life. State Police are now asking witnesses to come forward.

State Police are continuing their investigation into what caused a three-vehicle fatal crash in Ulster County.

Fatal Accident On Route 9W In Town Of Marlborough, New York

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According to New York State Police, troopers from SP Highland, assisted by the Marlborough Police Department, responded around 5:54 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, to a fatal collision on Route 9W in the Town of Marlborough.

Preliminary investigation findings indicate that a 2024 Honda Civic driven by 71-year-old Jin H. Fell of Hyde Park was traveling northbound on Route 9W when it crossed into the southbound lane. Fell's vehicle collided head-on with a southbound 2020 Ford F250 pickup truck.

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The force of the impact sent the Honda Civic spinning across the roadway, triggering a secondary crash with a northbound 2024 Tesla.

Hyde Park, Dutchess County Resident Killed In Crash

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First responders pronounced Fell deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford F250 was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No serious injuries were reported for the driver of the Tesla.

New York State Police Seek Witnesses

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is urged to contact the State Police Highland Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-691-2922.

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