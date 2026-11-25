AI may be ruining New Yorker's Black Friday discounts. Here's why.

Black Friday shoppers across the Hudson Valley may notice smaller discounts this year as major retailers turn to artificial intelligence to fine-tune their holiday pricing.

Why AI Is Ruining Black Friday Deals For New Yorkers

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Instead of sweeping, storewide markdowns, retail brands including Gap, Under Armour, and Family Dollar are utilizing AI demand-forecasting software to calculate the minimum discount needed to sell merchandise and protect profit margins.

In several cases, pricing algorithms have led companies to scale back planned 40 percent and 50 percent Black Friday promotions down to 30 percent and 40 percent, while running fewer sales over shorter promotional windows.

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Some retailers are also deploying dynamic pricing tools that adjust prices in real time based on consumer demand or how frequently an item is viewed online.

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That practice has drawn increasing regulatory scrutiny, prompting neighboring Connecticut and Maryland to pass new rules governing personalized, data-driven pricing.

Customers Also Using AI To Find The Best Deals

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At the same time, consumers are fighting back with algorithms of their own. Recent retail surveys show roughly 40 percent to 64 percent of shoppers are using AI chatbots and platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity as personal shoppers to compare prices across stores and build curated gift lists.

According to Salesforce data, nearly $76 billion in global Cyber Week online sales is expected to be influenced by AI tools.

While AI helps bargain hunters cut down on impulse buying, consumer experts advise shoppers not to let automated agents handle final checkouts unattended, warning that bots can easily overlook return policies, fine print, or subtle product variations.

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