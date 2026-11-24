A mansion from the Hudson Valley that's featured in the new "Focker-in-Law" movie is now for sale.

The contemporary estate is at 3031 Purchase Street in the hamlet of Purchase. William Pitt - Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty has the listing.

The asking price is $9,950,000.

Westchester Mansion Used To Film "Focker-In-Law" Hits The Market For Nearly $10 Million

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The realtor says the home was used in filming. It shared the Hollywood connection in an Instagram post.

Inside The Home

The house was built in 2022 and is 7,447 square feet on 3.51 acres. It has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and one half bathroom.

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Architect Justin Minieri designed the home, and Jim Pousada of Crescent Construction built it. It has a black, barn-inspired exterior. Inside are exposed timber beams, steel-framed glass, wide-plank oak floors, and ceilings about 20 feet high.

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The kitchen has stone countertops, custom Leicht cabinetry and Gaggenau appliances. The living and dining areas open to a covered slate terrace with infrared heating and a wood-burning fireplace.

The primary suite has its own wing, two walk-in closets, and a spa-style bathroom with a freestanding tub and a sauna.

The Grounds

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The property has a custom Japanese tea house with tatami mats. It also has a separate party barn with its own kitchen, a pottery and art studio, a pool, and a European sauna suite. A four-car attached garage rounds it out.

The estate is near Westchester County Airport. Manhattan is within commuting distance.

The Movie

Shane Anthony Sinclair, Getty Images Shane Anthony Sinclair, Getty Images

"Focker-in-Law" is the fourth film in the "Meet the Parents" franchise. It is the first since "Little Fockers" came out in 2010.

The film stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande. It is scheduled to open in theaters Wednesday, November 25th.

Other Local Filming Locations

The production also used Miller's toy store in Mamaroneck in August 2025. It was transformed into "Rizzo & Son Party Supplies."

Filming also took place on Long Island, including Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve in Lloyd Harbor.

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