A 12-year-old student is facing criminal charges after police investigated a reported threat targeting a Hudson Valley school.

The Pine Bush Central School District reported a threat involving Crispell Middle School in Pine Bush on Tuesday to the Town of Crawford Police Department.

Town of Crawford Police Department Investigate Threat At Pine Bush Middle School

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District officials told authorities that they learned about the planning of an alleged threat involving a student and promptly contacted law enforcement.

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12-Year-Old Arrested Following Investigation

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Following the investigation, Crawford police charged a 12-year-old juvenile with making a threat of mass harm and aggravated threat of mass harm, both Class A misdemeanors.

Police did not release the child's name or specific details regarding the nature of the alleged threat due to the suspect's age.

The child was processed and released into the custody of a parent or guardian. Authorities confirmed the matter will be referred to Orange County Family Court for further proceedings.

Investigation Ongoing

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Officials noted the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Crawford Police Tip Line at 845-744-TIPS or Detective Patrick Swayne at 845-744-3300.

The Town of Crawford Police Department was assisted in the probe by the New York State Police and the Orange County Attorney's Office. Police thanked the Pine Bush Central School District for its partnership and collaboration in keeping students and staff safe.

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