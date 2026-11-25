Forecasters expect rain and wind in the Hudson Valley this Thanksgiving. History shows New York has been hit with a number of terrible Thanksgiving storms over the years.

A Thanksgiving Storm Is Coming

Photo by Noah Samuel Franz on Unsplash a table with food and drinks on it

Meteorologists from the Hudson Valley are closely tracking a major storm system on Thanksgiving Day 2026, which is forecast to bring 40–60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain, and coastal flooding across New York.

The Worst Thanksgiving Storms In New York State History

Here are the 10 worst Thanksgiving storms in New York State history, according to the National Weather Service.

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This Year's Storm

Photo by Nadia Valko on Unsplash A long dining table set with white plates, candles, and glass bottles

This year's storm looks more like the 1997 wind. Hudson Valley Weather and meteorologist Ben Noll both expect rain and gusty winds Thursday.

Hudson Valley Weather says rain develops between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the rain falls moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals could average three quarters of an inch to 2 inches. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely in the afternoon.

Hudson Valley Weather says a brief period of wet snow is possible at the start, followed by rain.

Ben Noll says a nor’easter will bring wind-driven rain to the Hudson Valley on Thursday. He predicts that rain and wind arrive during the day, with the heaviest later and at night. He expects an inch or two of rain

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