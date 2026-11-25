A Newburgh man faces up to 50 years to life in prison after a jury convicted him of shooting two men inside a parked car in what prosecutors called a brutal execution-style attack.

Newburgh Man Found Guilty Of Murder, Attempted Murder, More

Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash a group of people standing next to a yellow police line

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 30-year-old Eric Walker of Newburgh was found guilty on Tuesday, November 24, following a jury trial in Orange County Court before Judge Craig Stephen Brown.

Walker was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

According to evidence presented at trial, Walker approached a parked vehicle occupied by two men on Hasbrouck Street in the City of Newburgh around 11:14 p.m. on May 13, 2024.

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Prosecutors proved Walker used a 9mm semiautomatic pistol to shoot both victims in the head. One man died from his injuries, while the second victim survived with serious injuries.

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“This was a brutal execution style attack that left one man dead and another severely injured,” Hoovler told Hudson Valley Post. “We cannot tolerate this type of violence on our streets. This conviction would not have been possible without the diligent work of the City of Newburgh Police Department, who worked collaboratively with the District Attorney’s Office staff in preparing the case for trial.”

Faces 50 Years To Life In Prison

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City of Newburgh police recovered two shell casings near the car door. During the trial, a forensic pathologist testified that powder burns on the deceased victim's face showed the weapon was fired from just inches to a few feet away.

Hoovler added that his office will recommend a sentence of at least 50 years to life. Walker was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, 2027.

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