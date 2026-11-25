The building that houses a popular Hudson Valley craft beer bar and burger spot is now on the market.

The asking price is $695,000.

Building Home To Seven Lakes Station In Sloatsburg Is For Sale At $695,000

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The mixed-use property at 80 Orange Turnpike in Sloatsburg is home to Seven Lakes Station. Tuxedo Hudson Realty has the listing.

The property includes the ground-floor commercial space. Upstairs is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with a private deck that overlooks the beer garden.

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According to the listing, the building brings in $5,500 a month in rent. Seven Lakes Station pays $3,500 a month, and the apartment rents for $2,000. That adds up to $66,000 a year.

The listing points to the building's location in downtown Sloatsburg near Harriman State Park. It also notes that New York City is less than an hour away.

The Restaurant Is Not For Sale

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A key thing to note is the fact the the restaurant is not for sale, only the building is for sale. Seven Lakes Station is an independently operated tenant.

Realtors note the restaurant is not part of the deal.

The restaurant has been in the building since it opened in 2016. It serves a rotating selection of craft beers and a gastropub menu, and it has a dog-friendly beer garden.

Many Hudson Valley residents say its the best place for burgers in all of the Hudson Valley. It's also a common stop for visitors heading to nearby Harriman State Park.

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