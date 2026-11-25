Federal maritime investigators are looking into what caused a tugboat pushing a barge to slam into a Hudson Valley marina, leaving heavy damage behind.

It happened Tuesday just before 7 a.m. on the Hudson River in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Tugboat Crash Leaves Yonkers Marina Heavily Damaged

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Emergency crews from the Yonkers Police Department responded after a 911 caller reported that a tugboat pushing a barge had crashed into the marina at the Yonkers Yacht Club along the Hudson River.

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The marina is located directly on the eastern bank of the Hudson River.

Yonkers Police Lt. Robert Spink confirmed that responding officers made contact with the occupants aboard the towing vessel.

All crew members were able to reach land safely, and authorities confirmed no injuries were reported in the early-morning collision.

Tugboat Crash Sparks Federal Investigation In Yonkers

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However, the impact left extensive damage in its wake.

Both Yonkers police and the Yonkers Yacht Club commodore confirmed that the marina's docks sustained heavy structural damage.

Officials noted that a complete assessment of damage to individual boats moored at the club, as well as estimated repair costs, has not yet been finalized.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene to take over the investigation into how the vessel veered into the marina.

Coast Guard officials say that the federal probe remains active and no preliminary findings have been released.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the towing vessel or its operating company.

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