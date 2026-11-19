After a week of outages hit airlines, banks, and email, a lot of New Yorkers are asking the same question. Are we safe?

Are The Recent Tech Outages A Cyberattack? Here's What Officials Are Saying

Photo by Ed Hardie on Unsplash a close up of a cell phone with icons on it

A string of major outages has Americans asking whether the country is under cyberattack. Federal officials say no.

In the span of less than a week, outages hit Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines, Chase, and Apple. The NSA's classified internal network also went down Tuesday.

What Officials Say

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton says the outages are separate. "They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," he said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin says officials are 98 percent certain it is not a cyberattack.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says there is "zero evidence" of one, though he called the situation unsettling.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, also said he sees no sign of foreign interference.

Different Causes Reported

Ryan Murphy, Getty Images Ryan Murphy, Getty Images

The companies and agencies have given varying explanations. Microsoft blamed a network capacity upgrade, and the FAA cited excessive network traffic.

Chase said a software bug caused its problems, and the NSA said routine maintenance was behind its disruption.

Clayton also pointed to a rush of software patches, as companies fix flaws that artificial intelligence is now helping find.

Skepticism Remains

Not everyone is convinced. Reports say lawmakers from both parties have questioned the administration's messaging. That wariness follows earlier cyberattacks this year on water systems and supermarket refrigeration, which were blamed on Iran.

New York Leaders Respond

Roy Rochlin, Getty Images Roy Rochlin, Getty Images

Governor Kathy Hochul called the outages deeply unsettling. She told amNewYork she is confident in the state's readiness, citing crisis exercises and cybersecurity grants for local governments.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani says city agencies updated their readiness protocols and work daily with the city's Office of Technological Innovation.

What You Can Do

Experts urge people not to panic. Be wary of texts or emails claiming your bank account or Apple ID needs verification, since scammers often use outages as cover. Keeping a little cash on hand is a simple backup.

11 Step Checklist to Safeguard Your Business From Cyber Security Threats Thanks to In Touch's guest Paul Hacker from Axis Insurance Services, here are 11 things that you can do today for your business to ensure it's cyber security. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh