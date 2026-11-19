A Hudson Valley man has been arrested and pleaded guilty to felony theft and fraud charges after orchestrating online schemes that defrauded nearly three dozen victims out of about $400,000.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace confirmed the guilty plea to Hudson Valley Post.

Predicate Felon Pleads Guilty To New Crime In Westchester County Court

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Lashard Duren, 43, of Mount Vernon was arrested and arraigned before Supreme Court Justice James McCarty in Westchester County Court.

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Duren, a predicate felon, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny, and first-degree scheme to defraud.

Ran Three Schemes Defrauding $400,000 From 34 Victims

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According to prosecutors, Duren ran three schemes between November 10, 2021, and September 30, 2026, using social media and dating apps to target roughly 34 victims across New York, Connecticut, and Florida for approximately $400,000.

Authorities say Duren falsely claimed to have New York Knicks season tickets for sale and pretended he could sell a former Knicks player's home and vehicle. He also advertised a fake remote personal assistant job with the Knicks and told applicants they had to pay an equipment fee, while collecting deposits and fees for phony apartment rentals in Westchester County, New York City, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

New York Victims Included People From Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Onondaga counties.

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New York victims included residents in Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Onondaga counties, officials tell Hudson Valley Post.

“The meticulous work of my Economic Crimes Bureau and Criminal Investigators Squad, with assistance from the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, uncovered the defendant’s persistent online schemes, which preyed on the wants and needs of nearly three dozen victims for five years. The extensive investigation into these far-reaching schemes, along with this swift conviction, reflects my commitment to protecting the people of Westchester County from predators who target unsuspecting members of our community for their own financial gain," DA Cacace said.

Duren was remanded to the Westchester County Jail and faces up to three to six years in state prison when sentenced on February 8, 2027, along with an expected restitution order of roughly $400,000.

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