A Hudson Valley man is facing felony weapons and explosives charges after state troopers responding to a welfare check found suspected pipe bombs inside his home.

According to New York State Police at Poughkeepsie, troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, to a private residence on Gretna Road in the Town of Pleasant Valley for a report of a man in distress who was threatening harm.

State Police arrest Pleasant Valley man on felony weapons charges

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Following negotiations at the scene, troopers safely removed 36-year-old Michael C. Mozer from the home and took him into custody. While inside the residence, troopers observed multiple suspected improvised explosive devices in plain view.

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Police say Mozer was also found in possession of a semi-automatic rifle, a silencer, and an ammunition feeding device.

Mozer was arrested and charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon involving a bomb and a silencer or machine gun, felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for an ammunition feeding device, and felony criminal possession of an unregistered assault weapon.

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He was arraigned on November 16 in Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center instead of $500,000 cash bail, $1 million bond, or $4.5 million partially secured bond.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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