New York State has completed a major new roadmap to bring five gigawatts of advanced nuclear power to Upstate New York in what officials call the largest nuclear buildout in the country in more than three decades.

Hochul Announces Completion Of "Comprehensive Advanced Nuclear Master Plan"

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Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completed Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development at the state's third Nuclear Summit in Rochester. Co-authored by NYSERDA and the Department of Public Service, the 30-point plan is backed by 12 studies and over 1,000 pages of research to help build the state's Nuclear Reliability Backbone.

"Expanding emission-free, round-the-clock nuclear power is a cornerstone of my all-of-the-above approach to ensure we have enough energy to keep the lights on and costs down for New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

The effort aims to add five gigawatts of new emission-free nuclear generation on top of the 3.4 gigawatts New York already operates. The Department of Public Service also released a white paper offering policy ideas to support commercial viability and potential cost reductions, while the New York Power Authority continues moving forward to develop at least one gigawatt of nuclear energy in Upstate New York.

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Hochul said expanding round-the-clock, zero-emission nuclear power supports an all-of-the-above energy strategy designed to keep the lights on, lower costs for New Yorkers, and back economic growth across the state.

Key pillars of the master plan include partnering with interested host communities, evaluating potential sites such as brownfields, building a skilled workforce, strengthening New York's nuclear supply chain, aligning state regulations while keeping safety front and center, and leveraging federal investments like Project Janus at Fort Drum.

“The completed Advanced Nuclear Master Plan can serve as a national model by pairing our ambitious target of five gigawatts of new nuclear generation with a comprehensive strategy to support thoughtful development and deployment of what will be the largest buildout the country has seen in more than three decades," Hochul said.

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NYSERDA will host a public webinar on January 13, 2027 at 12:00 p.m. ET to provide an overview of the Advanced Nuclear Master Plan. Register for the webinar to join.

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