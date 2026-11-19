These Hudson Valley Hospitals Earn “A” Grade For Patient Safety
Eleven Hudson Valley hospitals earned an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2026 Hospital Safety Grades. Six of them also earned the group’s “Straight A” designation.
Leapfrog released the grades Wednesday. It grades hospitals twice a year on how well they protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, and infections.
These Hudson Valley Hospitals Earn A Grade For Patient Safety
Fall 2026 Update: These Hudson Valley Hospitals Earn A Grade For Patient Safety
Straight-A Hospitals
A “Straight A” means a hospital has earned an “A” for five or more grading rounds in a row. That covers more than two years.
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Six Hudson Valley hospitals hold that distinction:
Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck
Putnam Hospital in Carmel
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester in Bronxville
Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco
Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow
White Plains Hospital in White Plains
Other “A” Hospitals
Five more hospitals earned an “A” this round:
Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie
St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick
Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack
NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor
St. John’s Riverside Hospital, Andrus Pavilion in Yonkers
Statewide Results
Leapfrog says 41 New York hospitals earned an “A” this round. An “A” means a hospital met the group’s highest safety standards during the current grading period.
Hospitals have criticized the grades in the past. They argue the method is flawed and penalizes hospitals that do not take part in Leapfrog’s voluntary survey.
You can look up any hospital’s grade at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
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