Eleven Hudson Valley hospitals earned an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2026 Hospital Safety Grades. Six of them also earned the group’s “Straight A” designation.

Leapfrog released the grades Wednesday. It grades hospitals twice a year on how well they protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, and infections.

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Straight-A Hospitals

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A “Straight A” means a hospital has earned an “A” for five or more grading rounds in a row. That covers more than two years.

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Six Hudson Valley hospitals hold that distinction:

Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck

Putnam Hospital in Carmel

NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester in Bronxville

Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco

Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow

White Plains Hospital in White Plains

Other “A” Hospitals

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Five more hospitals earned an “A” this round:

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie

St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick

Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor

St. John’s Riverside Hospital, Andrus Pavilion in Yonkers

Statewide Results

Leapfrog says 41 New York hospitals earned an “A” this round. An “A” means a hospital met the group’s highest safety standards during the current grading period.

Hospitals have criticized the grades in the past. They argue the method is flawed and penalizes hospitals that do not take part in Leapfrog’s voluntary survey.

You can look up any hospital’s grade at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

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