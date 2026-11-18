A high-speed police chase across two Hudson Valley counties ended with spike strips, a foot pursuit, and three arrests after troopers found fentanyl and oxycodone inside a stolen S-U-V.

New York State Police troopers from East Fishkill helped the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, after a reported stolen Jeep failed to stop for officers.

Three arrested following pursuit of stolen vehicle on I-84

Photo by benjamin lehman on Unsplash a police car driving down a street at night

The vehicle sped onto Interstate 84 eastbound in the Town of Fishkill, triggering a multi-agency pursuit across Dutchess and Putnam counties.

A second State Police unit spotted the fleeing Jeep on I-84 and successfully deployed a tire deflation device near mile marker 65. The SUV continued eastbound before becoming disabled near mile marker 68 in the Town of Southeast, where all three occupants jumped out and fled on foot.

All Three From Richmond, Ontario County, New York

Troopers quickly apprehended all three suspects, identifying them as 23-year-old Adonis Tahmiek Rodriguez, 19-year-old Rasheem Laquinn Evans, and Shane D. Degroat, all of Richmond, New York. During an inventory of the Jeep before it was impounded, troopers discovered numerous oxycodone and fentanyl pills, police say.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash medication pill

All three men were charged with felony third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Rodriguez also faces charges of unlawful fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest, while Degroat was additionally charged with false personation and resisting arrest.

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Following arraignment in Southeast Town Court, Degroat was remanded to Putnam County Jail without bail, while Rodriguez and Evans were released on their own recognizance ahead of a December 10 court date.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.