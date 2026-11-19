Some residents in the Hudson Valley can now apply for a major new state child care program aimed at expanding affordable care for infants and toddlers regardless of income.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that child care providers are now eligible to apply for the First 3 NY program through their respective counties.

Gov. Hochul Unveils Major Step In Delivering Affordable Child Care In New York, Regardless Of Income

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The pilot initiative brings affordable, high-quality care to children ages zero to three in Dutchess, Monroe, and Broome counties, regardless of family income, as part of the governor's push toward universal child care statewide.

“Making life more affordable for New York families is my number one priority, and we’re taking a step to bring more relief to families on one of their biggest annual expenses: child care,” Governor Hochul stated.

Backed by more than $60 million in the Fiscal Year 2027 budget, the program provides over $20 million per pilot county and gives local officials flexibility in how they structure services. Each pilot county will support up to 1,000 seats for children ages zero to three, with the first seats expected to open as soon as spring 2027.

“Through the First 3 NY program, we are partnering with counties to design a program that meets the needs of local families, while advancing our goal of realizing universal child care across the state," Hochul added.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said the pilots support communities in building educational and nurturing environments for young children while helping local providers.

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Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said local engagement through the Dutchess County Early Childhood Coalition has drawn strong interest, with more than 35 Dutchess providers already working to create over 200 new spots by 2027.

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"This program will help more families access affordable, high-quality child care, strengthen our workforce, and create a brighter future for children across Dutchess County," Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said. “Together with our community partners in the Dutchess County Early Childhood Coalition, we have been engaging with families and local child care providers through roundtables and surveys to gather insight and feedback on how we can deliver the highest level of care through the First 3 NY pilot program."

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello also praised the investment as vital support for working parents, providers, and regional economies.

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