The Hudson Valley is rallying in a massive way to support a local family after a devastating house fire claimed the life of their teenage daughter and destroyed everything they owned.

17-Year-old Killed In New Windsor House Fire

Vails Gate Fire Department Vails Gate Fire Department

A GoFundMe was started for the surviving members of Monday morning's deadly two-alarm blaze on Riley Road in New Windsor.

The fire killed a 17-year-old girl, sent four surviving occupants to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and injured four firefighters.

As of this writing, over $60,000 has already been raised through an online GoFundMe campaign started by family friend Olivia Romano.

"No family should ever have to experience something so heartbreaking and life-changing," Romano wrote on the fundraiser page. "Our family friend has suffered an unimaginable tragedy after a devastating house fire that took away their home, everything they owned, and, most heartbreakingly, their beloved daughter."

Emergency crews responded around 4:49 a.m. on Monday, November 16, to heavy flames and near-zero visibility. Firefighters pulled a 17-year-old girl from inside the burning home, who was tragically pronounced dead.

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Four surviving occupants were rushed to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital for smoke inhalation, while four firefighters suffered burns during rescue efforts.

"In a matter of moments, their entire world was turned upside down," Romano wrote, noting donations will cover immediate necessities, clothing, housing, and everyday expenses. "Let's come together as a community and show this family the love, compassion, and support they need now more than ever."

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American Red Cross Helping

Photo by Pix Tresa on Unsplash Modern monument with a red cross cutout

The American Red Cross stepped in to assist nine displaced residents, and the Meadow Hill School PTO also urged neighbors to support the grieving family.

CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

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