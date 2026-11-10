Broken Promise: New York Governor Hints At Possible Tax Hike

After winning re-election on a promise not to raise taxes, there are signs that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul may be backtracking.

Speaking in Puerto Rico on Friday, the governor implied that a tax increase may be needed specifically to pay for free child care.

Hochul May Raise Taxes

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One week before the election, Hochul told NBC New York that she opposed raising taxes, stating, "I will not raise taxes. I'm very clear on that."

Days after winning, Hochul signaled a potential shift on her campaign pledge not to raise taxes, declining to rule out targeted revenue increases to fund universal child care.

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"I will work hard to manage within our existing resources, but if we need more, we will find a path, as I've done before when there's a particular need. A very specific need" Hochul said while standing alongside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the SOMOS political conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Hochul then went on to discuss the need to fund the city's universal childcare program.

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Hochul maintained that she does not support raising taxes "for the sake of raising taxes."

Hochul also said it shouldn't shock New Yorkers if she passed a new tax to raise money for a certain purpose.

"I've always operated that way. This is not a newsflash," she said about potential income taxes.

During the campaign Hochul's Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, said Hochul would raise taxes, saying "that's what she does."

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