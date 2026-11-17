A Hudson Valley community is mourning after a high School student was killed in a weekend crash. Three classmates remain critically injured.

Hudson Valley Post first reported the crash Monday morning, before the school was known. Local officials have now responded with more information.

Hudson Valley Officials Respond After Horace Greeley Student Killed

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North Castle police say the crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday near Byram Lake Road in Armonk. A single vehicle left the road and went into a wooded area between Byram Lake Road and Interstate 684.

Four teens from Chappaqua were inside. One died at the hospital, and the other three remain in critical condition. All four were Horace Greeley students, officials say.

North Castle police and the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team are investigating. The cause has not been released.

Officials Share Their Condolences

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Assemblymember Chris Burdick shared a message from the town on social media.

"Our hearts go out to the friends, families, and loved ones of all involved, as we pray for a speedy recovery for those who were injured," Burdick stated.

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New Castle Town Supervisor Victoria Tipp and the Town Board also issued a statement.

"It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the tragic car accident involving Horace Greeley High School students that resulted in the heartbreaking loss of a young life," the statement said.

The statement described the student who died as "a beloved member of the school community who was actively involved in school activities, cared deeply about making a difference, and was known for his kindness and helpful spirit."

The student's names haven't been released.

Gathering Planned Tuesday

Photo by 🔥John Rodriguez🔥 on Unsplash A woman with her hand on the head of a man sitting in a chair

The town will hold a community gathering Tuesday, November 17th, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Town Hall Assembly Room. Mental health professionals will be available. The Town Board will cut its regular meeting short to leave the evening open.

More gatherings will be announced. Tipp urged neighbors to look out for one another.

"A kind word, a listening ear, simply being present for someone who is hurting, or even the smallest gesture of kindness can make all the difference in the world for someone," the statement said.

The Chappaqua Central School District and Horace Greeley High School have provided counseling and crisis support. Anyone struggling can call or text 988.

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