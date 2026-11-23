Police across the Hudson Valley are issuing a warning about the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts.

Hudson Valley Post has covered multiple waves of catalytic converter thefts across the Hudson Valley, driven by valuable metals inside the exhaust part, like platinum, palladium, and rhodium

Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise Again

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD

In Westchester County alone, four of those devices were taken from vehicles in Larchmont last month.

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"Thieves can remove them in minutes, causing costly damage. Be on the lookout for jacked-up vehicles, people working under cars with tools, loud cutting sounds, or suspicious vehicles circling," the Larchmont Police Department stated. "Report suspicious activity to Larchmont PD at (914) 834-1000. Call 911 for emergencies."

Why Catalytic Converters Called The Most Valuable Metal On Earth

Catalytic converters are called "the most valuable metal on the planet." That's because they carry a resale value averaging $300 each at scrap yards, and up to $1,000 on the black market, for the precious metals they contain, such as palladium, platinum and rhodium, officials say.

The converters are often targeted by thieves because they contain precious metals that they can sell for hundreds of dollars each at scrap yards.

Yonkers PD Yonkers PD

Officials say people should keep an eye out for things like thieves under parked cars or vehicles that are jacked up or raised overnight.

Tips To Protect Your Car

Police say you can protect your car by parking in a garage or well-lit area, considering an anti-theft shield, engraving your VIN, and using motion lights or an alarm.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York The NICB reports vehicle theft rates continue to increase. These are the most common vehicles that are getting stolen.

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