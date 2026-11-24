Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new law that will save New York drivers money each month.

Car buyers across the Empire State won't have to pay monthly subscription fees just to use features already built into their vehicles under a new state law.

Hochul Signs Bill Restricting Exploitative Vehicle Subscription Fees

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Hochul signed legislation (S.9348A/A.10411A) prohibiting automakers, dealers, and third-party service providers from charging post-purchase subscription fees for vehicle features that rely on pre-installed hardware without ongoing expenses.

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"People spending their hard-earned money on a car shouldn't have to fork over even more money for features that should automatically come with the car," Hochul said.

The measure targets growing industry practices that lock equipment like heated seats, remote start, enhanced navigation, and entertainment options behind recurring charges.

"My message to car companies is clear: this kind of deceptive business model isn't going to fly in New York State. Keep your hands out of New Yorkers' wallets," Hochul added.

Bill Sponsored By Hudson Valley Senator

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The law was sponsored by Hudson Valley State Senator James Skoufis and Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli.

Skoufis said drivers should be able to use already-installed heated seats or remote start during winter without paying a monthly fee, calling it a common-sense measure to stop companies from charging extra for features buyers already paid for.

Attorney General Letitia James praised the bill, saying no one should pay recurring fees for features in a car they already bought and noting her office has recovered millions for New Yorkers hit with illegal auto junk fees.

The new law takes effect in 90 days on February 27, 2027.

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