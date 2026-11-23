A Hollywood actor says all of his famous friends are "moving to Upstate New York."

Actor Jerry O’Connell says Hollywood is headed north. He made the claim during an appearance on the new show Upstate Living. The weekday lifestyle show on News 10 ABC is co-hosted by Anne McCloy and former WPDH intern Billy Floyd.

Actor Jerry O’Connell Says “Everybody” Is Moving To Upstate New York

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images

O’Connell told McCloy and Floyd that it's “totally true” that actors are leaving Los Angeles for Upstate New York. He added that “everybody is moving to Upstate New York.”

He called the region “the most underrated place in the country.”

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He appeared on Upstate Living to promote his Proctor's theater stop in Schenectady this January as he tours with the cast of the 1986 movie "Stand By Me," which he starred in as a child.

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"I guess I should apologize on behalf of all the actors that are moving to Upstate New York, but everybody is moving to Upstate New York," O’Connell said on the show. "I mean, my famous friends have left Hollywood for Upstate New York."

Some Stars Who Have Made The Move

Plenty of famous names already call the Hudson Valley and Catskills home.

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Maya Hawke moved near Woodstock to be closer to her mom, Uma Thurman, who also lives in the area, alongside power couple Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

Over in Gardiner, Robert De Niro has a longtime home, while Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan both live locally and co-own Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck.

Further out, Mark Ruffalo lives on a farm in Sullivan County, Adrien Brody owns property near Oneida Lake, and Upstate native Rachael Ray still keeps her primary home right here in the region.

“Mamma Mia!” star Amanda Seyfried has said she chose upstate life, and she bought a farm in the Catskills region.

Walton Goggins of “The White Lotus” moved to the Hudson Valley with his wife, Nadia Conners, in 2021. Actor Kelsey Grammer lives in upstate New York and owns Faith American Brewing in Margaretville, according to a local radio report.

Why They Come

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Many of these stars cite a quieter life that is still close to New York City. O’Connell says upstate is the perfect place to land.

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