Prosecutors in the Hudson Valley say a grand jury will not indict a retired police officer who fatally shot a dog during an encounter earlier this year.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a grand jury voted not to indict 61-year-old James Molloy in the August 5 shooting death of a 12-year-old shepherd-husky mix named Luke in Yorktown Heights.

Outcome Of Grand Jury Review Into Shooting Death Of Dog In Yorktown

Photo by David Veksler on Unsplash architectural photography of trial court interior view

The panel returned a "no true bill," closing the criminal case.

Molloy, a retired NYPD lieutenant, was arrested in August by Yorktown Police on charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said the incident unfolded around 7:15 p.m. in a parking lot along Route 118.

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According to court records, Molloy was walking a volunteer therapy dog when Luke, a 96-pound dog belonging to an unhoused individual, broke free from his leash and charged while barking aggressively.

Luke belonged to Matt Steele, a well-known local resident who was reported to be homeless at the time of the fatal shooting. Residents would often bring Matt and Luke food. One resident said that happened "every day."

Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman Yorktown Supervisor Ed Lachterman

Police records state Luke lunged at Molloy and the therapy dog, prompting Molloy to swing his arms to stop the advance before firing one round from a legally carried firearm into the dog's open mouth. Molloy is legally allowed to carry a firearm because he's a retired NYPD officer. He served 24 years with the NYPD, retiring as a lieutenant in 2015.

Molloy is known for doing volunteer work at The Good Dog Foundation, an organization providing animal-assisted therapy.

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Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

During proceedings from November 16 to November 18, jurors heard from eight witnesses, including police officers, civilians, Molloy, and a forensic veterinarian.

The veterinarian testified that necropsy results showed Luke was in a lowered pouncing stance with bared teeth, less than a second away from biting Molloy when the shot was fired.

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