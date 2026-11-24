New York State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a driver crashed his Mustang on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley.
The crash happened early Monday morning on the Taconic State Parkway
Accident On The Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley, New York Under Investigation
On November 23, 2026, at approximately 6:39 a.m., New York State Police at Stormville responded to a report of a single-vehicle personal injury collision near mile marker 30.3 southbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley.
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The Taconic State Parkway is often called one of New York's most dangerous roads, including in coverage by Hudson Valley Post, due to its tight curves, minimal shoulders, commuter congestion, and weather hazards along its 104-mile stretch.
Mustang Loses Control While Changing Lanes
According to police, a 2025 Ford Mustang was driving south on the Taconic when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to change lanes. The Mustang then struck an earthen embankment and rolled over multiple times.
Dutchess County, New York Man Rushed To Westchester Medical Center In Critical Condition
The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Andrew M. Marshall of Pleasant Valley, Dutchess County, New York.
New York State Police tell Hudson Valley Post that Marshall was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
The Most Feared Roads In New York State
New York State dominated the list, including three in the top eight. In fact, four New York roads placed in the top 15.