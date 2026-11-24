New York State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a driver crashed his Mustang on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened early Monday morning on the Taconic State Parkway

Accident On The Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley, New York Under Investigation

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On November 23, 2026, at approximately 6:39 a.m., New York State Police at Stormville responded to a report of a single-vehicle personal injury collision near mile marker 30.3 southbound on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Putnam Valley.

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The Taconic State Parkway is often called one of New York's most dangerous roads, including in coverage by Hudson Valley Post, due to its tight curves, minimal shoulders, commuter congestion, and weather hazards along its 104-mile stretch.

Mustang Loses Control While Changing Lanes

Photo by Yehor Tulinov on Unsplash A red Ford Mustang with black racing stripes parked on a paved street

According to police, a 2025 Ford Mustang was driving south on the Taconic when the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to change lanes. The Mustang then struck an earthen embankment and rolled over multiple times.

Dutchess County, New York Man Rushed To Westchester Medical Center In Critical Condition

The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Andrew M. Marshall of Pleasant Valley, Dutchess County, New York.

New York State Police tell Hudson Valley Post that Marshall was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

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New York State dominated the list, including three in the top eight. In fact, four New York roads placed in the top 15.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

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