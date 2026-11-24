A Turkey Day Nor'easter continues to take aim at New York. We've got the updated timing.

Two Hudson Valley forecasters now agree that rain and wind will arrive Thursday.

Hudson Valley Forecasters Agree On A Thanksgiving Day Storm And The Timing

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Hudson Valley Weather agrees there will be a Thanksgiving storm. Its timing lines up closely with what meteorologist Ben Noll said earlier.

Both forecasters expect rain and wind to arrive Thursday. Hudson Valley Post covered Noll's forecast earlier this week.

What Hudson Valley Weather Expects

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Hudson Valley Weather says the Hudson Valley dodged a coastal storm on Sunday that missed just to the east. This time, it says the region won't be as lucky.

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Rain is expected to develop between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. It will fall moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon and evening, then taper off overnight.

A brief period of wet snow could fall at the start in some places. It should change to rain quickly.

Temperatures And Rainfall

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Temperatures start in the mid-30s, rise into the 40s and reach the low 50s at night. Rainfall totals are expected to average between three-quarters of an inch and 2 inches.

Higher elevations could see 2 to 3 inches.

Noll has forecast an inch or two of rain. He also expects the heaviest rain later in the day and at night.

The Wind Forecast

Winds start light in the morning. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely during the afternoon, with the strongest winds from noon to 10 p.m. Winds should ease after midnight.

Some forecasts call for gusts near 50 mph in the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Weather says those maps don't account for a temperature inversion above the ground. It says the inversion may act like a barrier and keep the strongest winds from reaching the surface.

The wind forecast is also being watched in New York City. It could affect the balloons at the Macy's parade.

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