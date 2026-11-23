Prosecutors in the Hudson Valley are urging potential victims to come forward after a longtime local school administrator and Boy Scout leader was arrested on felony child sexual abuse material charges.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace issued an urgent message to the community following the arrest of 62-year-old John Henry Griffiths of Yorktown Heights by New York State Police.

DA Releases Urgent Message

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Cacace told Hudson Valley Post it's a "chilling case that has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children throughout Westchester County."

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She noted that Griffiths spent at least 30 years working in local schools and youth organizations.

Held Many Top Positions Across The Lower Hudson Valley

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Officials said Griffiths served as interim assistant principal at Grady Elementary and Dixson Primary Schools in Elmsford until he was fired on November 13.

His career in education dates back to at least 1996 and includes roles in Croton-on-Hudson, Somers, Pelham, and Garrison.

He has also served as a Boy Scouts Scoutmaster with Troop 164 in Yorktown Heights since 2013 and Minister of Music at St. Mary's Church in Mount Vernon since 2008.

"We are concerned there may be potential victims, and urge anyone with information to come forward and contact our office, as the investigation remains active," Cacace said.

School Administrator Arrested By New York State Police

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State Police arrested Griffiths on November 16 following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, charging him with promoting and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Prosecutors allege he possessed an explicit digital file of a 6-to-8-year-old girl and shared one of an 11-to-13-year-old boy.

"I want to assure anyone who may have been victimized that we will listen, we will support you, and we will pursue the justice you deserve," Cacace said.

Griffiths is held without bail and returns to court November 24.

Anyone with information can call the DA's multilingual tip line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477) or State Police at (914) 742-6057.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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