Thanksgiving dinner may come with an uninvited guest.

A Thanksgiving nor'easter is taking aim at the Hudson Valley.

Thanksgiving Nor'easter Could Bring Wind-Driven Rain To The Hudson Valley

Photo by Megan Watson on Unsplash white ceramic bowl with rice and green vegetable

A nor'easter is expected to bring rain and wind to the Hudson Valley on Thanksgiving. Meteorologist Ben Noll calls it the "only significant blemish" on an otherwise seasonable week. Noll says the storm will be an "uninvited guest" at dinner. He expects wind-driven rain to crash against windows on Thursday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"And this guest isn’t the shy type. Its personality will be on full display during dinner on Thursday, as a wind-driven rain crashes against your windows," Noll wrote in his latest forecast. "But it will be seated ‘outside,’ and you’ll hopefully be at a warm, cozy table with family and friends."

Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash cooked food on white ceramic plate

Thursday will be cold, with rain and wind arriving. The heaviest rain is expected later in the day and at night.

Noll expects an inch or two of rain. Showers may linger Friday morning before clouds break for some sun.

The Week Ahead

Photo by Rajiv Bajaj on Unsplash A bright white sun centered against a vibrant orange sky

Monday will be the last mild day of this stretch. Temperatures have run about 6 degrees above average since the start of November.

A cold front arrives Tuesday, and the day will be much cooler with sun. Wednesday will be chilly but sunny, which makes it a good day for travel and last-minute shopping.

The weekend looks seasonable. A few showers are possible Sunday, but Noll says that probably won't define the weekend.

A Wetter Pattern Ahead

Noll says the Thanksgiving storm will probably mark a transition to a wetter pattern in December. The week of November 30th could bring several fast-moving rainstorms or fronts.

It doesn't look particularly cold for the time of year. Snow chances remain low for now.

El Niño Impacts

Noll says the strongest El Niño on record is just starting to show its impacts. He expects a tough winter across the country with many storms.

Hudson Valley Post will update the forecast as Thanksgiving gets closer.

Best & Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving 2026