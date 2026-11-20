A Hudson Valley man is behind bars on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after being shot by a New York State Police trooper.

Police say it happened after responding to reports of a domestic dispute.

State Police charge Jacob Burger following Trooper-involved shooting in the town of Rochester

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According to New York State Police, 30-year-old Jacob E. Burger of Kerhonkson was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 17, after being discharged from Westchester Medical Center and transported to SP Ellenville for processing.

The charges stem from an incident around 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, when troopers from Ellenville responded to a residence on Berme Road in the Town of Rochester for a report of an armed, suicidal man involved in a physical domestic dispute who had threatened an individual and children with a gun.

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Police say troopers arrived to find Burger holding a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol, acting erratically, and making suicidal statements.

After he refused to comply with verbal commands, a Trooper discharged one round from his Division-issued firearm, striking Burger. Troopers and Ulster County Sheriff's Deputies rendered immediate aid before Burger was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital and airlifted to Westchester Medical Center.

Charged With Menacing, More

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This week, New York State Police officially charged Burger with five counts of menacing a police officer, two counts of second-degree menacing, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was arraigned before Judge Stanley O'Dell in Ulster County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond.

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