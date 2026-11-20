After many outages, at least one major retailer says panic buying is starting.

Last week's outages may have sent some shoppers looking for emergency supplies.

Generators Sell Out At Costco

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Analysts say Costco is seeing the biggest boost. Mizuho analysts led by David Bellinger wrote that panic purchases picked up at the warehouse chain in recent days.

Customers cited the Microsoft Outlook outage, the nationwide flight ground stop, and "apocalyptic concerns" on social media.

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The analysts say Costco has seen an "acceleration on emergency-prep sales." When they wrote their note, most of the high-priced generators Costco sells online were sold out.

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Costco's October same-store sales rose 8.1 percent. The analysts say a surge in emergency-prep buying in the final week lifted that number. Sales trends were similar to prior months for the first three weeks of the month.

Other Retailers May Benefit

Mizuho says Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe's could also be seeing sales from shoppers preparing for emergencies. Tractor Supply may get a unique boost from its small ammunition business.

Officials Say There Is No Cyberattack

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Federal officials say the outages were separate technical problems. They say there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack. Hudson Valley Post covered those statements earlier this week.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the outages deeply unsettling but says she is confident in New York’s readiness, citing crisis exercises and cybersecurity grants for local governments.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For 'Nuclear Attack'