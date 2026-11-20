New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is continuing her push to bring the Olympics to New York State.

The state is also exploring whether to bid for the 2042 Winter Games.

New York's Olympic Venues Bring In $484 Million A Year, Including A Boost For The Hudson Valley

Al Bello, Getty Images Al Bello, Getty Images

According to Hochul's office, New York's Olympic venues generated more than $484 million in economic impact last year. Hochul announced the findings from a Tourism Economics report on the Olympic Regional Development Authority. It runs venues across the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Jobs, Visitors And Tax Revenue

The report covers April 2025 through March 2026. It found the authority's operations and visitor spending supported nearly 3,800 jobs. They produced more than $178 million in labor income and over $36 million in state and local taxes.

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Total impact has grown 77 percent since 2019-20, when it was $273.6 million. The venues recorded about 1.3 million visits last year. Visitors spent $193.8 million at hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

Ulster County Share

Most of the spending was in the Adirondacks, with $130.3 million in Essex County and $33.4 million in Warren County.

Ulster County saw $30.2 million in visitor spending.

"Lake Placid's Olympic legacy lives on every day," Hochul said in a statement. The state has invested more than $750 million in the Lake Placid area's sports infrastructure.

A 2042 Bid Under Review

Steve Powell, Getty Images Steve Powell, Getty Images

An exploratory committee of nearly 90 members is looking at whether New York should host the 2042 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The plan would connect Lake Placid and New York City.

The committee is reviewing infrastructure, financing, governance, and sustainability. Its recommendations will go to state leaders after community input and financial analysis.

No decision has been made on a bid.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli