Why The Olympics Would Be Great For New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is continuing her push to bring the Olympics to New York State.
The state is also exploring whether to bid for the 2042 Winter Games.
New York's Olympic Venues Bring In $484 Million A Year, Including A Boost For The Hudson Valley
According to Hochul's office, New York's Olympic venues generated more than $484 million in economic impact last year. Hochul announced the findings from a Tourism Economics report on the Olympic Regional Development Authority. It runs venues across the Adirondacks and Catskills.
Jobs, Visitors And Tax Revenue
The report covers April 2025 through March 2026. It found the authority's operations and visitor spending supported nearly 3,800 jobs. They produced more than $178 million in labor income and over $36 million in state and local taxes.
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Total impact has grown 77 percent since 2019-20, when it was $273.6 million. The venues recorded about 1.3 million visits last year. Visitors spent $193.8 million at hotels, restaurants and other businesses.
Ulster County Share
Most of the spending was in the Adirondacks, with $130.3 million in Essex County and $33.4 million in Warren County.
Ulster County saw $30.2 million in visitor spending.
"Lake Placid's Olympic legacy lives on every day," Hochul said in a statement. The state has invested more than $750 million in the Lake Placid area's sports infrastructure.
A 2042 Bid Under Review
An exploratory committee of nearly 90 members is looking at whether New York should host the 2042 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. The plan would connect Lake Placid and New York City.
The committee is reviewing infrastructure, financing, governance, and sustainability. Its recommendations will go to state leaders after community input and financial analysis.
No decision has been made on a bid.
Former Winter Olympians From New York
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli
Nine New York athletes Make the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team
Gallery Credit: Boris